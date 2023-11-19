Westpac Banking Corp Sells 41,474 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 41,474 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $255.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.44. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

