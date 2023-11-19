Westpac Banking Corp Sells 46,933 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 46,933 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

