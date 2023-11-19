Westpac Banking Corp Sells 84,080 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 84,080 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

