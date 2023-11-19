Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $49,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 1,165,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,199. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

