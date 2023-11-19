Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

