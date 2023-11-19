WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives $11.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $11.20 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at WK Kellogg

In other news, CFO David Mckinstray bought 41,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $446,350.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick purchased 93,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,515.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,274.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mckinstray purchased 41,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $446,350.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,915 shares of company stock worth $1,645,769.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

