Workhorse Group’s (WKHS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday.
Workhorse Group Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 923.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.
