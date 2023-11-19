Workhorse Group’s (WKHS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Shares of WKHS opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 923.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

