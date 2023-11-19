WOW-token Trading Down 2.9% This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.63 million and approximately $8.61 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003173 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02225308 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

