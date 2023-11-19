Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Xponential Fitness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 5.5 %

XPOF opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

