Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $37,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $111,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $111.67. 2,991,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,763. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.10.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

