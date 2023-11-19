Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $45,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.80. 2,425,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

