Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zymeworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 371.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after buying an additional 2,791,105 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $22,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 753,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,823,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME opened at $8.19 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.