Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.44.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks
Zymeworks Price Performance
ZYME opened at $8.19 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
