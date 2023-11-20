100 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $287.58. 247,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.44. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

