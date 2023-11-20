124,070 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of Rambus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Rambus by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rambus by 330.7% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $67.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,309 shares of company stock worth $2,139,942. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.