150,164 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 77.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $22,140,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $13.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,447.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,448. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,370.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,335.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

