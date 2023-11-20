199,386 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 199,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,000. NIKE comprises approximately 0.8% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

NIKE Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

