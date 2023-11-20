20,000 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

Read Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $114.80. 388,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,897. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.