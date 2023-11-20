5,307 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after acquiring an additional 611,608 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $11.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,110. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.58.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

