93,431 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Acquired by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000. Murphy Oil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thomist Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.90. 284,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.