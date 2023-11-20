ABCMETA (META) One Day Volume Hits $282.89

ABCMETA (META) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $569,602.62 and $282.89 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016431 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.48 or 0.99907404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004206 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000572 USD and is up 11.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $273.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

