Acala Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.98 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. Acala Token has a market cap of $47.85 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016564 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,240.35 or 1.00053212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05720536 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,499,438.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.