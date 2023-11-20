Acorns Advisers LLC Buys 524,909 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,909 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 11.7% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $863,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.17. 4,217,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

