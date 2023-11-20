Acorns Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 0.4% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned 0.80% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $30,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $94.34. 60,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,400. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

