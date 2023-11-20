Acorns Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,507 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,068 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. 8,828,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

