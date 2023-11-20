Acorns Advisers LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.0% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.45. The stock had a trading volume of 70,994,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,751,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $742.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

