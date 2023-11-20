Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.19

Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.19 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.14 ($0.03), with a volume of 5585505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.13 ($0.05).

Active Energy Group Trading Down 48.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.49.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

