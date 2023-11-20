Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.06 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

