AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Acquired by Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,136 shares during the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies comprises 2.3% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 1.10% of AirSculpt Technologies worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $13,910,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 113,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 112,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $5.13. 77,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $294.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 2.14. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

