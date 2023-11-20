Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.97

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.97 and last traded at $112.75, with a volume of 153205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,762 shares of company stock worth $3,426,153. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

