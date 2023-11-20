Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Acquired by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP raised its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 118.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448,978 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group accounts for approximately 11.9% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thomist Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.58% of Algoma Steel Group worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at $9,883,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,294,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,941,000 after purchasing an additional 960,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $5,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,586. The company has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

