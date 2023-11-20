Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.89. 15,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,936. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

