Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ERH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.89. 15,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,936. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $11.82.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
