Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,616,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,531,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

