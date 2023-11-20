Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $6.42 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up approximately 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GSK by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,651,000 after acquiring an additional 515,951 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after acquiring an additional 571,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

