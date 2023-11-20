American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 931,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,362 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American International Group were worth $53,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

