American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 11.2% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned 0.16% of American Tower worth $146,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 137,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 283.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 593,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 439,035 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 304,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

American Tower stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.34. The company had a trading volume of 892,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,473. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

