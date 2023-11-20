American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

AMT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.00. 815,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,123. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

