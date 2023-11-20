Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USAS. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday.

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

