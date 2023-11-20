AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000. Meta Platforms comprises 2.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.26.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of META traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,889,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,191,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $341.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $872.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $66,204,363. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

