Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.14% of Amphenol worth $70,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $89.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.