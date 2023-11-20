Analysts Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target at $213.20

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CDW by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,748,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $215.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.40. CDW has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

