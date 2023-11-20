Analysts Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target at $213.20

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CDW stock opened at $215.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.40. CDW has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
