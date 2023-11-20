Analyzing BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI)

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) and Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and Reliance Global Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $1.18 billion 1.86 -$41.77 million ($1.77) -10.60 Reliance Global Group $17.99 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reliance Global Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Reliance Global Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BRP Group and Reliance Global Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BRP Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 51.31%. Reliance Global Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.83%. Given Reliance Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reliance Global Group is more favorable than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Reliance Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -8.83% 6.50% 2.09% Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRP Group beats Reliance Global Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families. The Specialty segment delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals, and industry businesses the access to specialty markets, as well as capabilities and programs requiring underwriting and placement; and operates as a managing general agent of the Future platform, which delivers proprietary, technology-enabled insurance solutions. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in its communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage to seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals through a network of primarily independent contractor agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

