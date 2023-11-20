Analyzing Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -4.20% -4.86% -3.71% Sonim Technologies 0.21% 1.03% 0.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonim Technologies has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Sonim Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $47.50 million 0.76 -$2.86 million ($0.16) -19.19 Sonim Technologies $104.32 million 0.29 -$14.09 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonim Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Franklin Wireless and Sonim Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonim Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats Franklin Wireless on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells ruggedized phones, barcode scanners, and accessories through distribution channels in North America, South America, and Europe. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

