Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Raised by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management makes up 5.4% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,607 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $17.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

