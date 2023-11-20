Aragon (ANT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.12 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00013869 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $221.45 million and $9.12 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,176,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

