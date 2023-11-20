Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Down 5.9%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.38 and last traded at $51.97. Approximately 316,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 532,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Arcellx Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of -0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $6,151,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

