ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Down 9.1%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 102,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 75,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of ARHT Media from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
ARHT Media Trading Down 4.5 %
ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.07 million for the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative return on equity of 136.42% and a negative net margin of 125.84%.
About ARHT Media
ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.
