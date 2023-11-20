Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.60 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $282.68 million and $99.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004254 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001901 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002983 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,041,834 coins and its circulating supply is 177,041,716 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.