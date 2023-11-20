Atb Cap Markets Lowers Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Free Report) from a speculative rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Ayr Wellness Stock Performance
Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.42) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$156.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.69 million.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
