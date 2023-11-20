Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $775.04 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.40 or 0.00057013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $7.61 billion and $775.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,970,677 coins and its circulating supply is 355,594,497 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

