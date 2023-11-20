Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Avinger has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by ($0.07). Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Analysts predict that Avinger will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

